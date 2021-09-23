Việt Nam’s futsal world cup ends with a 3-2 loss to Russia

Futsal Việt Nam player Nguyễn Đắc Huy (centre) celebrates his goal against Russia. Photo fifa.com HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam are out of the Futsal World Cup after they were beaten by old foes Russia 3-2 in the last eight of the knock out stages in Vilnious, Lithuania. They matched their historic performance from Colombia five years ago when once again they fell at the hands of the same opponent at exactly the same stage. But this time it was by the narrowest of margins compared to the 7-0 drubbing dished out by Russia five years ago. Việt Nam can take pride in their futsal heroics on the world stage. They are the only team from Asia to have made the last eight not once, but twice in consecutive tournaments. Russia will have clearly done the homework and studied Việt Nam's performances against stronger opposition, knowing full well the Golden Warriors would not fold easily. Victory against Panama in the group stages, and a well-earned draw with the Czech Republic were enough to see Việt Nam go through against teams considered stronger opponents. The match began with 2016 silver medalists Russia on the attack. Yanar Asadov, Artem Antoshkin, Sergei Abramov and Danil Davydov… Read full this story

