Việt Nam’s FUNiX provides a learning platform for international universities

Smart Campus to Campus uses FUNiX's platform to cross-share learning materials and online courses amongst member universities. — Photo courtesy of FUNiX HÀ NỘI — Gunma University in Japan has announced its next five-year strategy, with a focus on building a smart university connection system called Smart Campus to Campus (SCC). The project will be run on a platform provided by FUNiX (a member of FPT Corporation). SCC utilises FUNiX's platform to cross-share learning materials and online courses among member universities. FUNiX plays the role of a coordination centre; organising exchange activities and creating a vibrant international student community in an online environment. SCC also creates a facility that allows member universities to recognise each other's credits, and build a joint training programme that allows students to study and receive accreditation from different universities at the same time. Representatives from Gunma University and FUNiX shared that SCC is welcoming participation from top universities in Japan, Australia, the US and the UK. Hoàng Văn Cương, Director of FUNiX Japan, said: "This event affirmed the prestige of FUNiX in the field of online training not only in Việt Nam but also in the region. Thanks to this training model, students can access the best training…

