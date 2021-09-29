Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn (left) and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov co-chairs a press conference after the talks. — VNA/VNS Photo MOSCOW — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday as part of his official visit to Russia from September 25 to 28. FM Sơn affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always keep in mind and treasure the wholehearted support and assistance that the Russian people have given to the Vietnamese during the struggle for national liberation and reunification in the past and the " Đổi mới " (Renewal) nowadays. Việt Nam consistently views Russia as one of its leading important and trustworthy partners, he emphasised. Lavrov affirmed that Việt Nam is a very important partner in his country's foreign policy. Both ministers held that the Việt Nam – Russia comprehensive strategic partnership has kept developing dynamically despite obstacles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The political trust has been consolidated via online meetings and phone talks between senior leaders and officials from ministries and sectors of the two countries. Growth has been sustained in economic and trade ties, with bilateral trade in the first half of… Read full this story

Việt Nam - Russia partnership keeps developing dynamically: FMs have 317 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.