Việt Nam reports record high number of COVID-19 cases as total tops half a million

Hà Nội on Friday continued to evacuate residents in Thanh Xuân District from their homes after the capital’s biggest COVID cluster was discovered there. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Friday (September 3) with 14,922 new infections, taking the total tally to more than half a million. Of the latest transmissions, just 28 were imported, and the rest discovered either in the community or already in locked down or quarantine zones. Since the very first case was detected in January last year, there has now been a total of 501,469 people who have caught the virus. HCM City still remains the country's largest COVID-19 hotspot with 8,499 new cases, followed by neighbouring province of Bình Dương (3,676), Đồng Nai (986) and Long An (564). Compared to the previous day, HCM City saw an increase of 2,536 cases and Đồng Nai an additional 183 while the figures in Bình Dương and Long An dropped by 828 and 19, respectively. The capital city of Hà Nội reported 58 cases. New patients were also found in Tây Ninh (267), Tiền Giang (154), Kiên Giang (104), Đồng Tháp (82), Đà Nẵng (81), Bình Thuận (75), An Giang (62), Khánh Hòa (61), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu… Read full this story

September 3, 2021