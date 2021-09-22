Việt Nam reports an additional 11,527 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

A medical worker takes a sample from a resident in Hà Nội’s Hai Bà Trưng District for COVID-19 testing. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam reported 11,527 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 11,525 locally transmitted and two imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health. The new infections bring the country’s total tally to 718,963. HCM City is still the hardest hit with 5,435 new cases, followed by the southern provinces of Bình Dương (4,179) and Đồng Nai (930). The capital city of Hà Nội recorded seven new infections. The rest cases are in Long An (191), An Giang (186), Kiên Giang (137), Tiền Giang (89), Cần Thơ (48), Tây Ninh (48), Bình Định (43), Bình Phước (26), Khánh Hòa (21), Đắk Nông (20), Hà Nam (20), Quảng Bình (19), Đồng Tháp (18), Ninh Thuận (15), Phú Yên (14), Đà Nẵng (10), Bình Thuận (9), Thừa Thiên Huế (9), Quảng Trị (9), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (8 ), Bạc Liêu (8 ), Quảng Ngãi (6), Trà Vinh (4), Lâm Đồng (3), Bến Tre (3), Kon Tum (2), Hậu Giang (2), Thanh Hóa (2), Cà Mau (2), Sơn La (1), and Nghệ An (1). Among these, 5,870 are detected in… Read full this story

