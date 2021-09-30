Việt Nam reports 7,940 new cases on Thursday

The new cases include three imported and domestic infections which were detected in HCM City (4,372), Bình Dương (2,103), Đồng Nai (626), An Giang (172), Long An (125), Kiên Giang (79), Đắk Lắk (64), Tiền Giang (49), Hà Nam (45), Cần Thơ (41), Tây Ninh (39), Bình Thuận (38), Khánh Hòa (30), Quảng Bình (21), Bình Phước (16), Ninh Thuận (15), Phú Thọ (14), Nghệ An (13), Quảng Ngãi (10), Đắk Nông (10), Đồng Tháp (9), Bình Định (7), Vĩnh Long (6), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (6), Lâm Đồng (5), Phú Yên (4), Bến Tre (3), Bạc Liêu (3), Kon Tum (2), Đà Nẵng (2), Thừa Thiên Huế (2), Quảng Trị (2), Trà Vinh (1), Hà Tĩnh (1), Thanh Hóa (1), and Hà Nội (1).
