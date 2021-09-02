Việt Nam reports 13,197 new cases on Thursday

The new cases include 11 imported and 13,186 local infections. The domestic transmissions were detected in HCM City (5,963), Bình Dương (4,504), Đồng Nai (803), Long An (583), Tiền Giang (290), Kiên Giang (122), Đồng Tháp (102), Bình Phước (70), Nghệ An (66), Tây Ninh (62), Khánh Hòa (58), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (57), Quảng Bình (56), An Giang (51), Thanh Hóa (50), Hà Nội (48), Đà Nẵng (42), Cần Thơ (42), Bình Thuận (34), Đắk Lắk (34), Thừa Thiên-Huế (25), Bình Định (20), Quảng Ngãi (19), Sóc Trăng (13), Cà Mau (11), Bạc Liêu (8 ), Bến Tre (8 ), Trà Vinh (7), Lạng Sơn (6), Phú Yên (6), Vĩnh Long (5), Quảng Nam (4), Đắk Nông (4), Bắc Ninh (3), Bắc Giang (3), Ninh Thuận (2), Nam Định (2), Hậu Giang (2), and Thái Bình (1). As many as 7,255 were found in the community. Details will be updated soon.
