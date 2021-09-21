Việt Nam reports 11,692 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Samples are collected from traders in Quảng Trị Province's Đông Hà City for COVID-19 test yesterday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A further 11,692 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Việt Nam on Tuesday, bringing the national tally to 707,436. The number of new infections increased by 3,019 compared to Monday’s figures. Five new cases were imported and quarantined upon arrival. There were 240 more virus-related fatalities throughout the country on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to a total of 17,545. Among today’s new infections, HCM City recorded the highest with 6,521, followed by the southern provinces of Bình Dương (3,609) and Đồng Nai (590). The capital city of Hà Nội reported 12 new infections. Other cases were found in 30 localities, including; Long An, Kiên Giang, An Giang, Tiền Giang, Tây Ninh, Cần Thơ, Đồng Tháp, Bình Định, Khánh Hòa, Đà Nẵng, Bình Thuận, Cà Mau, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, Hà Nam, Quảng Bình, Ninh Thuận, Bình Phước, Đắk Nông, Đắk Lắk, Phú Yên, Quảng Ngãi, Vĩnh Long, Hậu Giang, Thanh Hóa, Bạc Liêu, Lâm Đồng, Nghệ An, Quảng Nam, Trà Vinh and Bến Tre. In addition, 11,017 patients were declared coronavirus-free on Tuesday, taking to the… Read full this story

