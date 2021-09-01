A hospital providing treatment for severe and critical COVID-19 patients in Hà Nội and northern localities was put into operation on August 31 after one month of construction. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — An additional 11,434 COVID-19 cases were recorded on Wednesday and 364 virus-related deaths. The Ministry of Health also announced an extra 440 fatalities that were registered on Tuesday. The total number of people who have lost their lives through COVID-related complications now stands at 11,868, the equivalent of 2.5 per cent of the total number of cases. Among these deaths recorded in the past two days, HCM City had the most with 658. The rest were in Bình Dương (78), Long An (14), Đồng Nai (12), Đồng Tháp (10), Tiền Giang (9), Đà Nẵng (4), Khánh Hòa (4), Bình Phước (3), Hà Nội (2), Ninh Thuận (2), Thừa Thiên Huế (2), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (1), Bến Tre (1), Lào Cai (1), Tây Ninh (1), Trà Vinh (1), and Vĩnh Phúc (1). Of the new local infections announced Wednesday, HCM City had the most with 5,368, followed by Bình Dương (3,440), Đồng Nai (759) and Long An (594). The capital city of Hà Nội reported 51 new transmissions. The rest of the new cases are… Read full this story

Việt Nam reports 11,434 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday have 303 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.