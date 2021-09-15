Việt Nam reports 10,585 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including two imported and 10,583 local cases. The local cases are in Hồ Chí Minh (5,301), Bình Dương (3,228), Đồng Nai (808), Long An (424), Kiên Giang (183), Tiền Giang (93), An Giang (59), Quảng Bình (58), Cần Thơ (53), Tây Ninh (48), Đồng Tháp (45), Khánh Hòa (33), Bình Định (31), Bình Phước (27), Đắk Nông (26), Bình Thuận (19), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (18), Quảng Ngãi (15), Phú Yên (14), Hà Nội (14), Bạc Liêu (13), Cà Mau (10), Thừa Thiên Huế (10), Quảng Nam (9), Đà Nẵng (9), Bến Tre (9), Ninh Thuận (8 ), Thanh Hóa (7), Vĩnh Long (3), Hưng Yên (3), Nghệ An (2), Lào Cai (1), Bắc Ninh (1), Lâm Đồng (1). Among these, 5,823 are detected in the community.

Việt Nam reports 10,585 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday have 224 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.