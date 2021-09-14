Việt Nam receives 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by Italy, France

From second left: Kidong Park, Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Việt Nam; Lesley Miller, Deputy Representative of UNICEF in Việt Nam; Nicolas Warnery, French ambassador to Việt Nam; Paolo Epifani, Charge d'Affaires Italian Embassy in Việt Nam; Vietnamese deputy health minister Trần Văn Thuấn; and Vietnamese deputy foreign minister Tô Anh Dũng participate in the symbolic handover ceremony of vaccine donation held in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh HÀ NỘI — The foreign ministry held a ceremony in Hà Nội to symbolically receive 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines donated to Việt Nam from the governments of Italy and France via COVAX. The vaccine batches – 670,080 doses from France and 812,060 doses from Italy – arrived at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội late Monday night. Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese deputy foreign minister Tô Anh Dũng expressed gratitude towards the two European countries for their contributions to Việt Nam's COVID-19 fight, saying that this donation represents the dynamic growth of the strategic partnership between Việt Nam and France and Italy in recent years, as well as showcases the spirit of unity and solidarity in challenging times. The Vietnamese diplomat reiterated appreciation for the COVAX initiative with its goal… Read full this story

