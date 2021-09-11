Polish Ambassador to Việt Nam Wojciech Gerwel (second from left) presents medical equipment and supplies donated by the Polish Government to Việt Nam to Nguyễn Trường Sơn, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Health (second, from right) and Dương Anh Đức, Vice Chairman of HCM City People’s Committee (far right), during a reception ceremony at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu HÀ NỘI — Following the shipment of more than 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Government of Poland continued to deliver medical supplies worth US$3.7 million to help the country deal with COVID-19. On Saturday, Vietnamese deputy health minister Nguyễn Trường Sơn, who is head of the health ministry's special standing task force to HCM City to support COVID-19 efforts, received the shipment of 50 MTV ventilators, 30 patient cardiac monitors, 267 volumetric pumps, 100 syringe pumps, as well as 5,000 masks, 10,000 face shields, 5,000 protective coveralls and 400,000 protective gloves – weighing eight tonnes in total. Speaking at the reception ceremony held at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City, Wojciech Gerwel, Polish Ambassador to Việt Nam, said last year when Polish people were struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese community in Poland provided great assistance… Read full this story

Việt Nam received medical supplies from Poland have 299 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.