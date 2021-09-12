Việt Nam reassures US of efforts to maintain supply chains: Trade minister

Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên during talks with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. — Photo from the Ministry of Industry and Trade HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên held phone talks with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to discuss bilateral economic and trade issues. Diên, who is also Chairman of the Việt Nam-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council, suggested the US Department of Commerce enhance discussions to recognise Việt Nam as a market economy and give objective and fair opinions in line with the World Trade Organisation (WTO)'s regulations in trade defence investigations. The maintenance of goods supply, manufacturing activities and import-export were the top important priorities of the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, Diên said in response to concerns over potential disruptions to supply chains in Việt Nam due to the severe ongoing fourth wave of infections. The Vietnamese minister added that Việt Nam would step up vaccinations against COVID-19, creating favourable conditions for firms to mobilise workers back to work, ensure the flow of goods, resume business and production activities, to meeting global chains supply demands, including those of the US firms. Diên stressed that Việt Nam… Read full this story

