Việt Nam proposes reviewing progress towards lifting sanctions against South Sudan

South Sudan national army soldiers patrolling the town of Bentiu. — AFP/VNA Photo NEW YORK — Ambassador Phạm Hải Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), has underlined the importance of reviewing criteria under Resolution 2577 of the UN Security Council, towards lifting sanctions against South Sudan. Speaking at a meeting of the UNSC on South Sudan and operations of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in the country on September 15, Ambassador Anh urged parties involved in South Sudan to continue promoting the transitional process towards elections in line with the 2018 peace agreement, including ensuring the participation of women. He called on the government of South Sudan to take effective measures to address violence among communities, including the settlement of root causes of problems through dialogue and trust building, while protecting staff and humanitarian facilities in the country. The ambassador spoke highly of the role played by UNMISS, neighbouring countries and regional organisations in promoting the peace process and development in South Sudan, while affirming that Việt Nam will continue to support the work of UNMISS, including through the deployment of female peacekeepers. He emphasised that as chairman of the UNSC's committee concerning South Sudan, Việt…

