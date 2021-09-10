Việt Nam prepares to welcome international visitors at selected destinations

A resort on Phú Quốc island. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — In addition to previous plans to open Phú Quốc Island to international tourists, Hạ Long, Hội An, Nha Trang and Đà Lạt will also welcome tourists this year, under a plan developed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST). The MoCST has issued a plan to stimulate travel demand, restore the tourism industry, and resume travel activities in late 2021 and early 2022 while ensuring the dual goals of disease prevention and control and socio-economic development. It will create favourable conditions for domestic and international tourists who have valid vaccination travel certificates. Phú Quốc in Kiên Giang Province will be the first locality to welcome international visitors in October, followed by Hạ Long in Quảng Ninh Province, Hội An in Quảng Nam Province, Nha Trang in Khánh Hoà Province and Đà Lạt in Lâm Đồng Province. In addition to safety measures such as 5K rules and improving medical capacity to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19, the Ministry will prioritise COVID-19 vaccinations for local residents and employees in these tourism centres. Existing tourism campaigns including "Vietnamese people traveling to Việt Nam" and "Safe and attractive local tourism" will continue, together with other programmes helping local businesses sell their tourism products at preferential prices. Tourism products post-COVID-19… Read full this story
- Lifestyle Visitors taste pho in cold, rainy weather at Day of Pho in Hanoi Vietnamese consumers warned about new e-commerce scam
- Lifestyle Visitors taste pho in cold, rainy weather at Day of Pho in Hanoi Vietnam to launch maiden Memory Championships in April
- Lifestyle Visitors taste pho in cold, rainy weather at Day of Pho in Hanoi Distance is no match for this Vietnamese couple
- Lifestyle Visitors taste pho in cold, rainy weather at Day of Pho in Hanoi Vietnamese athletes find joy in post-pro life
- Lifestyle Visitors taste pho in cold, rainy weather at Day of Pho in Hanoi Vietnamese bugbears
- Lifestyle Visitors taste pho in cold, rainy weather at Day of Pho in Hanoi Southern Vietnam sizzling as dry season reaches peak
- Lifestyle Visitors taste pho in cold, rainy weather at Day of Pho in Hanoi Vietnam kicks off first national census in ten years
- Lifestyle Visitors taste pho in cold, rainy weather at Day of Pho in Hanoi Meet the woman changing Vietnam’s honey industry
- Lifestyle Visitors taste pho in cold, rainy weather at Day of Pho in Hanoi Buddhist statues at Hanoi pagoda vandalized en masse
- Lifestyle Visitors taste pho in cold, rainy weather at Day of Pho in Hanoi In Vietnam, man asked to pay $0.0085 in bank debt
Việt Nam prepares to welcome international visitors at selected destinations have 440 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.