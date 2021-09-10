Việt Nam prepares to welcome international visitors at selected destinations

A resort on Phú Quốc island. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — In addition to previous plans to open Phú Quốc Island to international tourists, Hạ Long, Hội An, Nha Trang and Đà Lạt will also welcome tourists this year, under a plan developed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST). The MoCST has issued a plan to stimulate travel demand, restore the tourism industry, and resume travel activities in late 2021 and early 2022 while ensuring the dual goals of disease prevention and control and socio-economic development. It will create favourable conditions for domestic and international tourists who have valid vaccination travel certificates. Phú Quốc in Kiên Giang Province will be the first locality to welcome international visitors in October, followed by Hạ Long in Quảng Ninh Province, Hội An in Quảng Nam Province, Nha Trang in Khánh Hoà Province and Đà Lạt in Lâm Đồng Province. In addition to safety measures such as 5K rules and improving medical capacity to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19, the Ministry will prioritise COVID-19 vaccinations for local residents and employees in these tourism centres. Existing tourism campaigns including "Vietnamese people traveling to Việt Nam" and "Safe and attractive local tourism" will continue, together with other programmes helping local businesses sell their tourism products at preferential prices. Tourism products post-COVID-19… Read full this story

