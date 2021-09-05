Việt Nam News documentary to be screened at international film festival

HÀ NỘI — A documentary produced by Việt Nam News will be screened at an international film festival next month. One Year On – The Essex Lorry Tragedy was a special production made to mark the anniversary of the deaths of 39 Vietnamese who perished as they tried to illegally enter the UK in October 2019. Việt Nam News journalists Paul Kennedy and Hồ Hoàng travelled to Yên Thành District in the Central Việt Nam province of Nghệ An to a small community hit hard by the tragedy. Việt Nam News journalist Hồ Hoàng speaks to the man who lost his son in the Essex lorry tragedy. — VNS Photo Paul Kennedy Even though only around 400 people live in the area, four families lost loved ones in the tragedy. The documentary, which was screened on VNews TV to mark the anniversary of the tragedy, has been selected to feature at the 11th Pune International Short Film Festival in Maharashtra, India. A woman tends to the grave of her husband who died in the Essex lorry tragedy. — VNS Photo Paul Kennedy Producer Paul Kennedy said: "Getting recognition from your peers for the work you do is something all journalists hope for throughout their careers…. Read full this story

