Việt Nam logs 12,420 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, 272 more deaths

People in Times City, Hà Nội receive vaccinations on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded 12,420 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday and 272 more deaths. It brings the national total to 576,096 cases and 14,470 fatalities. But there were a further 12,523 COVID-19 patients given the all-clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 338,170. The capital city of Hà Nội recorded just 35 new transmissions. New infections were found in HCM City (5,549), Bình Dương (4,531), Đồng Nai (880), Long An (412), Tây Ninh (161), Kiên Giang (135), Tiền Giang (115), Khánh Hòa (77), Đắk Lắk (61), Cần Thơ (53), Quảng Bình (50), Bình Thuận (44), Đồng Tháp (41), Đà Nẵng (35), Hà Nội (35), Bình Định (29), An Giang (28), Bình Phước (20), Đắk Nông (19), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (16), Thanh Hóa (15), Phú Yên (15), Bến Tre (12), Bạc Liêu (12), Quảng Nam (10), Sóc Trăng (9), Nghệ An (8 ), Gia Lai (7), Quảng Ngãi (6), Hưng Yên (4), Cà Mau (4), Bắc Ninh (2), Trà Vinh (1), Quảng Trị (1), Ninh Thuận (1) and Bắc Giang (1). On average, in the last seven days, Việt Nam reported around 12,750 new cases daily. In the… Read full this story

