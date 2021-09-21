Việt Nam improves the legality of imported timber

Workers package furniture for export at a factory in Việt Nam. Việt Nam and the EU agreed the Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA/FLEGT), and the Vietnamese Government has carried out various activities to enhance timber legality in the supply chain. Photo courtesy Lê Thị Mỹ Thuyên ĐÀ NẴNG – Germany’s International Co-operation Agency (GIZ) launched an e-training course on the due diligence system (DDS) for timber imports into Việt Nam, promoting principles of due diligence and its application in business activities of timber operators. The training course comprises a combination of theory and exercises developed based on real-life cases, and the Volunteer Partnership Agreement on Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (VPA/FLEGT). GIZ said the online course is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and co-financed by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom. It is a joint initiative implemented by GIZ and Preferred by Nature – an accredited research organisation in the forestry sector formerly known as NEPCon. "Many countries, including Việt Nam, require enterprises to exercise due diligence. Due diligence requires enterprises to be responsible for their timber supply chains and to respect legality requirements. Taking the DDS e-training course will enable participants to… Read full this story

