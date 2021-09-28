Việt Nam important partner of Russia in Asia-Pacific: legislator

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn held talks with Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia during the trip to the country. — VNA/VNS Photo Duy Trinh HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam, the only country that President Vladimir Putin has visited five times, is an important and close partner of Russia in the Asia-Pacific, said Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia. Kosachev made the statement during a meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, who is on his official trip to the nation, on Monday. At the function, both officials expressed their delight at developments in the Việt Nam-Russia relations across all sectors and channels, including the parliamentary channel. Despite COVID-19, the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Russian Federation Council have sustained their ties via online exchanges, most recently, talks between National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and Chairperson of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko. The sides have also worked closely at regional and international forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA). Kosachev aid the Russian upper house backed the boosting of the Việt… Read full this story

