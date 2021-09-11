Việt Nam, Finland stressed COVID-19 vaccine, labour, green growth cooperation in top legislator’s visit

Chairman of Việt Nam’s National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ held talks with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin during his official visit to the northern European country on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn HELSINKI — Chairman of Việt Nam’s National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ met Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on September 10 afternoon as part of his official visit to Finland. The Finnish PM welcomed the Vietnamese top legislator to Finland in the first foreign trip by Huệ since he took the helm of the Vietnamese NA, saying that it is a good manifestation of the traditional friendship between the two countries for decades. She affirmed that Việt Nam is among important partners of Finland in ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific region. The two countries have gained success in economic, educational, development and environmental cooperation, she said, adding that there are other potential fields that Finland wants to partner up with Việt Nam in the future. NA Chairman Huệ highlighted that his visit is the first by a Vietnamese NA head to Finland after 28 years. He agreed with the host that there is great potential for bilateral cooperation, and made clear that Việt Nam hopes to promote intensive cooperation with… Read full this story

