Việt Nam Film Week to be held at the Expo 2020 Dubai

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Film Week will take place at the Expo 2020 Dubai from December 30, 2021, to January 5, 2022, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. This is an event to celebrate Việt Nam Day (December 30) within the framework of the exhibition. The film week is directed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and is implemented by Department of International Co-operation, Department of Cinema, Vietnam Association for Cinema Promotion and Development, Netflix, Inc. and some Vietnamese film enterprises. The Expo 2020 Dubai Complex. — Photo courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai UAE The main events of the film week include screenings of selected films of Vietnamese cinema, outdoor film screenings combining áo dài (traditional costumes of Việt Nam) and ethnic music performances, artist exchanges with audiences, visiting the Việt Nam Exhibition House for moviegoers, and visiting the EXPO complex for delegates and guests of the organising board. Vietnam Film Week Expo 2020 Dubai aims to introduce to the international public the unique works of Vietnamese cinema; promoting the modernity and rich national identity of the Vietnamese film industry; creating opportunities to introduce, contact and exchange between artists, filmmakers and audiences, contributing to understanding the needs

