Việt Nam fall to 1-0 defeat against Australia in qualifier

Việt Nam’s Phan Văn Đức (left) and Nguyễn Hoàng Đức close down Australia’s Jackson Irvine during the home side’s 1-0 defeat to the visiting Socceroos at Mỹ Đình Stadium. — VNA/VNS Photo Peter Cowan HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's homecoming to Mỹ Đình Stadium was far from a happy one last night, as the national team fell to a 1-0 defeat to Australia. The team's second match in the third round of 2022 World Cup qualifying was their first at home in Hà Nội for almost two years due to COVID-19-enforced disruptions, but the heavily favoured Socceroos spoiled the party. Coach Park Hang-seo's men came into the game depleted at the back due to defender Đỗ Duy Mạnh's sending off in the 3-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia last week in their Group B opener, but Park still sprang some surprises with his starting 11. Viettel captain Bùi Tiến Dũng started the match despite having been previously reported to be out due to injury, while goalkeeper Đặng Văn Lâm was restored to the side in place of Bùi Tấn Trường for his first cap in almost two years. The shot-stopper was unable to join his teammates for the final matches of the second round… Read full this story

