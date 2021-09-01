Việt Nam elected to UPU Postal Operations Council for the first time

Ambassador Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation, and other international organisations in Geneva leads the Vietnamese delegatiom at the event. — Photo baoquocte.vn HÀ NỘI — The 27th Congress of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) was held in Abidjan city of Ivory Coast from August 9-27 in both in-person and online formats, during which Việt Nam was elected as a member of the UPU Postal Operations Council (POC). Ambassador Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation, and other international organisations in Geneva, who directly attended the event, said Việt Nam ran for the seat at and was elected to the office for the first time. This is a very fierce competition as only 48 countries are elected to the council, and South Asia and Oceania are always regions with strongest competition. Việt Nam's running for the seat once again affirmed the country's commitment to being ready to join and contribute to the promotion of multilateral co-operation on issues of shared concern of the international community, she said. According to Deputy Foreign Minister Đặng Hoàng Giang, Việt Nam's election for the 2022-25 tenure has a significant meaning, opening up new opportunities… Read full this story

