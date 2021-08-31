The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has developed a digital vaccine certification system as a trial to welcome back tourists when international tourism restarts. — Photo Việt Nam Tourism HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has developed a digital vaccine certification system, which will be piloted to welcome back international arrivals and ensure safe travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. The European-standard system is technically the same as a vaccine passport to help ensure safe travel. It digitally certifies that a person has had two doses of the COVID vaccine. By authenticating the information on a digital platform, it will be convenient in case the tracking process is needed. This system provides procedures for controlling and updating medical records of international visitors upon their entry into Việt Nam, during their travel and their exit. It is built following European standards and meets regulations on security and confidentiality. A number of countries and organisations in the world have researched and applied digital certification tools for convenient travel and trade activities. For example, the European Union has applied the EU Digital COVID certification to facilitate travel within the bloc. The International Air Transport Association has developed a Digital Travel Pass, and the… Read full this story

Việt Nam develops digital certification for vaccinated arrivals have 289 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.