Việt Nam, China share experience in Party building

A virtual symposium on sharing Party building experience between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) exchanged experience in Party building and leading national development at a symposium on Tuesday. The event was co-organised by the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), and the Central Party School of the CPC, both in-person and online formats. At the symposium, deputy foreign minister Lê Hoài Trung, head of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for External Relations and Song Tao, head of the International Liaison Department of the CPC Central Committee, emphasised the friendship, comradeship and fraternity between the two Parties. Both sides expressed their wish to deepen cooperation and exchanges pragmatically and effectively across spheres, intensify political trust, and further advance the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a healthy, stable and sustainable manner, bringing practical interests to people of the two countries and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large. Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member, President of the HCMA and Chairman…

