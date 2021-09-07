Việt Nam chairs opening ceremony of 15th ASOSAI Assembly

Auditor General Trần Sỹ Thanh of the State Audit Office of Việt Nam chairs the opening ceremony of the 15th ASOSAI Assembly from Hà Nội on Tuesday. VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa HÀ NỘI – The 15th assembly of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) convened on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Trần Sỹ Thanh, Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Việt Nam. The meeting was held as an online conference, with representatives from supreme audit institutions joining from the host country of Thailand and other ASOSAI member countries. Thanh is also Chair of ASOSAI for the 2018-21 term. Speaking at the meeting, the Vietnamese auditor general praised the efforts of all member countries to organise the online conference amid the complicated COVID-19 situation in the region and around the world. "As COVID-19 is leaving huge impacts on the economy and social development of most Asian countries, the ASOSAI community has come together and come up with timely initiatives and solutions to adapt to the pandemic," he said. It's an incredible effort from all supreme audit institutions (SAI), especially SAI Thailand, which is the host of the 15th ASOSAI assembly, and SAI China, its Secretary General, who… Read full this story

