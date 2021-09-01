Việt Nam boosts high-tech industry

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has just issued a decision approving the framework of a programme to develop high-tech industries. — VNS File Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has targeted mastering a number of high technologies to form an ecosystem of enterprises producing high-tech products, and put them into production to increase the export value of high-tech products by 2030. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued Decision 1992/QĐ-BCT approving the framework of a programme to develop a number of high-tech industries. The decision aims to firm up the objectives and contents of the Prime Minister’s decision on national hi-tech development programme by 2030. The Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that a number of high-tech projects have been successful in the period 2011-20, helping businesses quickly master advanced high technologies and create positive socio-economic effects. In the context of Việt Nam’s deeper integration in the global value chain and the Industrial Revolution 4.0, the country has been embracing many opportunities and challenges, and the Government has made many decisions to create conditions for the development of high-tech industries, ensuring the development of science and technology in many fields to keep pace with regional and world development. The programme will further enhance previous scientific… Read full this story

