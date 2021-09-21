Việt Nam boasts strong exports to CPTPP countries in first-half of 2021

Containers being loaded up at the Tân Cảng-Cái Mép Thị Vải Terminal in southern Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province. — VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s export turnover in July to countries in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), reached US$3.98 billion, a 0.79 per cent increase from June and a 21.64 per cent increase from the same period last year. Two-way trade in July reached $7.9 billion, a 0.5 per cent increase from June and a 22.1 per cent increase from the same period last year, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The Southeast Asian country reported a trade surplus of just over $59 million with the bloc, a 60.5 per cent increase from June and a 22.6 per cent decrease from the same period last year. During the first seven months of the year, Việt Nam’s trade surplus with the bloc was at $86.3 million, a 75.9 per cent decrease from the same period last year. While exports to Asian markets including Malaysia, Japan and Singapore have slowed down, the country has recorded growth in those to Australia, Chile and Peru. Among Việt Nam’s main exports, mobile phones and phone parts have… Read full this story

