Việt Nam beat Tajikistan to confirm Asian Cup spot

Football Striker Nguyễn Hải Yến celebrates her goal in Việt Nam's 7-0 win over Tajikistan at the Asian Women's Cup qualifiers on September 29. Photo of AFC HÀ NỘI Việt Nam have qualified for the 2022 Asian Football Confederation Women's Asian Cup finals, where success could earn them a place at the 2023 World Cup. The Southeast Asian champions on September 29 trounced hosts Tajikistan 7-0 to top Group B with six points after two matches in Dushanbe. The visitors proved their power from the beginning, pushing Tajikistan in the opening stages. It took 14 minutes to open the scoring through striker Nguyễn Hải Yến who completed her double with a beautiful volley in the second half. These were her seventh and eighth goals in two matches. Previously she scored a double hattrick in Việt Nam's 16-0 win over Maldives. Midfielder Nguyễn Thị Bích Thùy also scored goals in each half, assisted for both by veteran Phạm Hoàng Quỳnh who returned to the national team a two year break when she had a baby. Yến, who was busy throughout the match, was fouled in the box five minutes into the second half and Việt Nam were awarded a penalty. Captain Cù Thị Huỳnh Như slotted home past Tajikistan goalkeeper Saiyora Saidova.

