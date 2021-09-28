Việt Nam backs non-proliferation, disarmament of nuclear weapons: ambassador

Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, spoke at the UN Security Council meeting. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý reaffirmed Việt Nam's policy on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and nuclear disarmament while addressing a session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday (US time). The briefing took place to mark the 25th anniversary of the Comprehensive Nuclear‑Test‑Ban Treaty's opening for signature in September 1996. It saw the attendance of UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu and Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear‑Test‑Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Robert Floyd. According to Izumi Nakamitsu, the Treaty has since achieved near‑universal adherence, with 185 signatories and 170 ratifying States, making it one of the most widely supported treaties not just in the disarmament and arms control field but in multilateral diplomacy. Many speakers emphasised the importance of upholding a moratorium on nuclear testing, urging the States that have not done so to sign and ratify the Treaty. In his speech, Ambassador Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, attributed achievements related to the Treaty to commitments and joint efforts of the international… Read full this story

