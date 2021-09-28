Silent hero behind the wheel takes hundreds of COVID patients to medical facilities 88 per cent of Vietnamese households negatively affected by COVID-19 HCM City businesses eager to resume, but regulation, worker availability worries linger 8,537 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Việt Nam on Friday Việt Nam successfully produces Sputnik V vaccine Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Quốc Dũng. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI – The seventh online meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Health Emergencies (ACCWG-PHE) was held on Monday. Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Quốc Dũng, head of the ASEAN SOM Việt Nam, led a Vietnamese delegation to the event. Dũng hailed the progress of implementing ASEAN initiatives on coping with COVID-19 and suggested the bloc step up vaccine purchase for its member states and encourage the sharing of vaccines on a voluntary basis to help countries in demand. He also proposed regional states make further contributions to the ASEAN COVID-19 response fund and ASEAN reserve of medical supplies. Việt Nam is completing internal procedures to announce a list of contributions to the regional reserve of medical supplies and working actively with member states to soon put the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED) into effective operation, he said…. Read full this story

Việt Nam attends meeting of ACC working group on public health emergencies have 329 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.