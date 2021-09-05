Viet Nam AI talent to partner with Australia

With 372 patent applications in AI, Viet Nam ranks second in ASEAN.— Photo vneconomy.vn The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) is encouraging individuals and organisations working in artificial intelligence to join an AI network between Viet Nam and Australia. According to the MoST, the Viet Nam- Australia Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Network was launched to help promote the national strategy on AI. The network will gather individuals, businesses and organisations working in AI in Viet Nam to cooperate with Australian partners. The network, in collaboration with FISU Club, which consists of members from faculties, institutes and training schools in information technology, was also accompanied by ASUS4 Innovation, a development assistance programme worth AU$13.5 million to strengthen innovation in Viet Nam. According to the network, AI has been applied in a number of industries in the country such as e-commerce with 29 per cent, transportation and logistics 18 per cent, education 13 per cent, real estate 12 per cent, finance 11 per cent, and agriculture 5 per cent. The network said that with 372 AI patent applications, Viet Nam ranked second in ASEAN and was continuously publishing more and more in the area. The network said demand for human resources for… Read full this story

