Việt Nam advance to Futsal World Cup knockout stage

Futsal Striker Châu Đoàn Phát of Việt Nam and teammates celebrate his goal in the 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic on September 19. AFP/VNA Photo Thanh Hà KAUNAS – A man of the match performance from goalkeeper Hồ Văn Ý and an effort from striker Châu Đoàn Phát helped Việt Nam clinch a spot in the knock-out stages of the Futsal World Cup in Lithuania. A hard-fought 1-1 draw in the final group game against the Czech Republic on Sunday was enough to ensure Việt Nam stay in the competition. This is the second successive World Cup the Golden Warriors have made it past the group stage. A stellar performance from Ý in goal was key to earning a point after a string of top-draw saves from the Vietnamese number one. The team in red were always on the back foot, knowing a draw would be enough on the night. Coach Phạm Minh Giang clearly had a defensive game plan. Ý, also the hero in the 3-2 win over Panama in the last game, managed to keep a clean sheet in the first half. Skipper Phạm Đức Hòa, Vũ Đức Tùng and Phát, all came close to finding the net in… Read full this story

