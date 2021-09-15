VGCL proposes to spend US$3.9 billion to support COVID-19 affected labourers

Hà Nội’s Youth Union presents gifts for 150 labourers at Việt Nam Esoft Company which suffered serious impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Nghĩa HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) has proposed spending up to VNĐ89 trillion (US$3.91 billion) from the unemployment insurance fund to support labourers strongly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Chairman of the VGCL Nguyễn Đình Khang said the confederation would propose the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs consider using the surplus unemployment insurance fund to ease financial difficulties for labourers during the fourth COVID-19 outbreak. Those who have been participating in the unemployment insurance policy for at least six months would be eligible for financial support. Figures from the VGCL showed that more than 1.16 million labourers have benefited from the Government's support package worth VNĐ26 trillion (US$1.13 billion) from July 8. Meanwhile, more than two million labourers have lost their jobs or have taken unpaid leave since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in April. Khang said the policies to give training courses for labourers were infeasible and not effective as expected as the majority of enterprises were struggling to maintain production activities and did not have time to develop training… Read full this story

