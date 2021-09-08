Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn speaks at a meeting of the government’s working group on vaccine diplomacy on Wednesday.— Photo thanhnien.vn HÀ NỘI — Vaccine diplomacy is very important and urgent at this time, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn told a meeting of the government’s working group on vaccine diplomacy on Wednesday. Sơn, who is the head of the working group, said with utmost efforts, the country is expected to receive about 16-17 million more doses of vaccines this month. He underlined the need to keep trying to get more vaccines. It is necessary to continue promoting vaccine advocacy at all levels, especially high-level, within bilateral and multilateral frameworks and urging vaccine manufacturers to speed up the supply to Việt Nam as well as calling on partners with excess capacity to cede or lend, he said, adding that the working group should explore new and potential vaccines being developed for early access, study and immediately promote the vaccine access and mobilisation plan for 2022. Sơn emphasised that it is the policy of the Party and Government that vaccination is provided free of charge for the entire population and for foreigners living and working in Vietnam. He… Read full this story

Vaccine diplomacy is very important and urgent: Minister have 307 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.