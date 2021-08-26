Urban gardens a bright spot during pandemic

Lê Hương City dwellers throughout the country have got used to social distancing and days of struggle. Many have found new ways to entertain themselves and even to grow their own vegetables. More and more people are planting vegetables, raising chickens and even fish in small yards in creative urban gardens amid the yards of multi-storey houses, balconies or high-rise living quarters. The planting spaces have provided both essential vegetables and a green space to relax for the owners. Phạm Thị Kim Thoa, 36, a civil servant, has nurtured a garden on the roof of her five-storey house in Hoàng Mai District, Hà Nội, for five years now. Her first task each day is getting up early in the morning and going to the garden to work there for an hour. After work, in the afternoon, she also spends another hour tending the garden. In this social distancing period, she has more time with the garden than ever before. Thoa works in her garden twice every day. Photo courtesy of Phạm Thi Kim Thoa She plants various kinds of vegetables according to the season, as well as flowers and even fruits. "Vegetables are much easier to grow in winter when the weather… Read full this story

