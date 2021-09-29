Candidates at a local school prepare for the 2021 high school graduation exam on July 6 in Hải Phòng City. — VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng HÀ NỘI — Universities nationwide have been encouraged to adjust their enrolment methods, putting less emphasis on high school graduation results. This is to avoid situations seen recently, where many students achieved high scores but still failed to qualify for their chosen university. The Ministry of Education and Training said that, since 2020, the name of the high school graduation exam has been changed to reflect this shift in purpose. The new exam will mainly be for recognition for high-school students achievements, and not entrance to university. Due to the change, the difficulty level of the exam has been adjusted to suit this purpose, which has led to an increase in the number of students achieving high scores, the ministry said. Data from the Ministry of Education and Training showed that in the English test, the number of students getting the maximum score (10 points) in 2021 was 4,345, over 19.3 times higher than the number of students getting the maximum score in 2020 and 14.5 times higher than in 2019. The high school graduation… Read full this story

Universities encouraged to adjust enrolment methods in the future have 292 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.