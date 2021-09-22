Unification in planning will make business environment better

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng. In the process of building planning, ministries, branches and localities have abolished plans on specific goods, products and services to simplify business conditions and create a fair investment environment. After more than two years of implementing the Planning Law effective from January 1, 2019, ministries, sectors and localities need to strengthen cooperation and share information among them to further improve the investment and business environment. Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng spoke to the local media about this issue. After two years of implementing the Law on Planning, what positive changes have been made by ministries, sectors and localities in this field? Ministries, sectors and localities have actively implemented the Law on Planning and achieved many positive results. Regarding institutional improvement, documents guiding the implementation of the Law on Planning as well as laws and ordinances relating to planning have been promulgated to create a necessary legal corridor for implementing the planning work in the future. Based on the Law on Planning, they also expect this year to complete building and appraisal of 19 national sector plans, one regional plan and 26 provincial plans. In 2022, 19 national sectoral master plans,… Read full this story

