UNFPA associated with Vietnam’s achievements in productive health

On the occasion of the 44th anniversary of Vietnam joining the United Nations (September 20), Kitahara granted an exclusive interviewed to the Vietnam News Agency on the cooperation between the U.N. organization and Vietnamese partners over the past four decades as well as future development prospect. Following is the text of the interview. 1. As the UNFPA Representative for Vietnam, will you share with us your evaluation of Vietnam, your partner, in cooperating and supporting UNFPA to achieve your mission in Vietnam? I started my position as UNFPA Representative for Vietnam in September 2019, when the UNFPA Country Office was in the midst of implementing its ninth Country Program of collaboration with the Vietnamese Government. But my experience with Vietnam can be traced back 20 years earlier, when I was covering the Vietnam desk at the UNFPA Headquarter in New York. In that position, I had a chance to visit Vietnam to provide technical support for the Country Office, and now having returned to Vietnam, I have seen a lot of incredible changes in the country. Vietnam is now a middle-income country with very high development potential that can be tapped into, thanks to its very dynamic and hardworking people…

