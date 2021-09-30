UK ranks among top economic partners of Vietnam: PM

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) receives British Ambassador to Việt Nam Gareth Ward in Hà Nội on Thursday. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính affirmed that the UK is among leading economic partners of Việt Nam in Europe while receiving British Ambassador to Việt Nam Gareth Ward in Hà Nội on Thursday. Expressing his delight at the recent strong growth of the Việt Nam – UK strategic partnership in different fields, PM Chính hoped the two nations would coordinate closely to deepen the partnership. The PM recommended the two countries cooperate more closely to make the most of opportunities brought about by the UK – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA). He suggested the UK further open its market for Vietnamese exports, encourage British businesses to expand investment in Việt Nam, and continue to support and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese expats and students in the UK to do business, study and live. Appreciating the UK Government's donation of 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for Việt Nam, PM Chính expected the two countries to continue stepping up medical cooperation. He proposed the UK further donate vaccines and medical equipment and consider transferring vaccine production technology and… Read full this story

