Typhoon Conson set to take complex path

The forecast direction of Typhoon Conson. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Typhoon Conson will enter the East Sea (internationally known South China Sea) on Wednesday night and is forecast to take a complicated path. According to the National Centre of Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, at 2pm on Wednesday, the centre of the typhoon was in the south of Luzon Island in the Philippines with sustained average winds of 75 to 90km per hour near the typhoon eye, and up to 117km per hour gusts approaching level 11 on the Beaufort scale. The typhoon is predicted to move northwest and head to the East Sea. At 1pm on Thursday, it will be about 660km east-southeast of Hoàng Sa (Paracel) Islands with sustained winds of 75 to 90km per hour near the typhoon eye, and gusts approaching level 11. It is forecast to move at a speed of 10-20km per hour and strengthen its power until it is about 220km northwest of the Hoàng Sa Islands at 1pm on Saturday. Then it will sustain wind power of 100 to 120km per hour, with gusts reaching level 13. Experts have warned that fishermen and boatmen need to closely follow the typhoon development, as well as observe the sky and water surface to identify abnormalities of the weather.

