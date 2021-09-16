Two of Việt Nam’s biosphere reserves win UNESCO recognition

Part of the Núi Chúa Biosphere Reserve in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan. Photos courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HÀ NỘI Việt Nam's two biosphere reserves of Núi Chúa and Kon Hà Nừng have received UNESCO recognition after a vote at the ongoing meeting in Nigeria. The two biosphere reserves located in the central province of Ninh Thuận and the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, respectively, officially became world biosphere reserves at the 33rd session of the International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme (CIC-MAB) in Nigeria from September 13-17. The event takes place in both online and offline forms marking the first time an annual meeting of CIC-MAB has been organised in an African country. The two Việt Nam wildlife areas were among 22 other candidates of 20 countries and groups of countries seeking UNESCO recognition at the event. With this recognition, they have helped increase the total world biosphere reserves in Việt Nam to 11, making it one of the countries with the largest number of UNESCO-recognised biosphere reserves. Lê Thị Hồng Vân, Ambassador and Việt Nam's permanent representative to UNESCO, said Việt Nam was the only country with two dossiers approved immediately from the first round. After six years, the country has had new biosphere… Read full this story

