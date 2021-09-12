Two fishing boats with sailors rescued in typhoon

A fisherman receives a medical check-up from a coastguard after rescue at sea. Photo courtesy of Quảng Nam Newspaper CENTRAL REGION — Eighteen sailors onboard two fishing boats from Đà Nẵng and Quảng Ngãi were safely rescued by a Coastguard ship off Lý Sơn Islands as Typhoon Conson was heading to central Việt Nam on Saturday night. Quảng Nam-based Coast Guard force said it received an SOS signal from a fishing boat from Quảng Ngãi (QNg95058TS) with five seamen after a broken engine caused it to begin to sink at 1.30am on Saturday (September 11). A fishing boat and five fishermen from Quảng Ngãi were rescued at sea off Lý Sơn Islands. Photo courtesy of Quảng Nam Newspaper A rescue ship was sent to help the fishing boat, and it found it 28 miles away from Lý Sơn Islands six hours later. The fishing boat and five sailors were then given first aid and tested for COVID-19 before their vessel was brought back to shore on Sunday morning. The Coast Guard ship was then assigned to support an adrift fishing vessel (DNa0494TS) from Đà Nẵng, also in the water off Lý Sơn Islands. The fishing boat with 13 onboard was found early Sunday morning at sea… Read full this story

