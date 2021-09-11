Two distressed fishermen rescued on Namyit Island

Earlier, at 21:00 on September 9, Ship KN462 received information about fishing trawler QNa 91234TS anchoring near Da Nam (South Reef) Island to avoid rough sea. The ship then quickly reached the trawler and gave the two fishermen first aid. Reportedly, fisherman Do Van Hung, born in 1984, had a mild fever and pain in his lower back and lower right abdomen, whereas fisherman Nguyen Van Tinh, born in 1990, is in good physical conditions. Reportedly, both of them are from Tam Giang commune, Nui Thanh district, Quang Nam province. Currently, the two fishermen are in stable physical conditions, and Namyit Island’s officers, soldiers, and doctors continue to take care of them and support them with food and fresh water. Translated by Song Anh
