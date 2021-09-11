Transforming Việt Nam: the power of National Innovation Systems

Dr. Florian Feyerabend of KAS Vietnam opens the webinar. — Photos courtesy of the Vietnam Institute for European Studies HÀ NỘI — Experts from Việt Nam and Europe have gathered at an online seminar to discuss the application of the National Innovation Systems (NIS) in Việt Nam, a new concept that could bring profound effects. The Vietnam Institute for European Studies and its parent organisation, the Vietnam Academy of Social Studies, collaborated with the Konrad Adenauer Institute (KAS) in Việt Nam to organise the webinar "National Innovation Systems in Europe: Trends, Policies, Challenges – Lessons for Việt Nam" on Thursday. Coined by the late economist Christopher Freeman in the 1980s, the National Innovation System is the network between institutions of both the public and private sectors, where "activities and interactions initiate, import, modify and diffuse new technologies." These institutions are the governments who create and enact policies to encourage research and development (R&D), as well as provide funding; the private companies who both invest in and commercialise R&D projects; the R&D organisations and universities who provide innovations; and the intermediaries who connect investors and ideas. European experience Germany has invested heavily in innovation, ranked third in the Union for R&D expenses. The European powerhouse spent 3.18 per cent of its GDP in 2019 to invest in new products,… Read full this story

