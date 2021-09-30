Tourist sites in Huế to re-open on October 1

The provincial Department of Tourism said the locality is controlling the pandemic. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — The Huế Monuments Conservation Centre has announced that it will re-open several tourist sites on October 1, including the Huế Imperial Citadel (Đại Nội) and the Minh Mạng, Tự Đức and Khải Định mausoleums. A representative of the centre said this step will gradually restore the local tourism industry, currently heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors will only be able to visit outdoor areas. To ensure COVID-19 prevention and control, visitors must strictly follow the 5K message: khẩu trang (face masks), khử khuẩn (disinfection), khoảng cách (distancing), không tụ tập (no gatherings), and khai báo y tế (health declarations). Visitors must also scan a QR code to make a medical declaration. Visitors from other localities will still be required to complete medical quarantine, as required. Relic sites in the UNESCO-recognised Complex of Huế Monuments are offering a 50 per cent discount on entry fees. Local tourism organisations are actively promoting sites in Huế through a social media campaign, aimed at attracting holidaymakers back to the city. The provincial Department of Tourism said the locality is controlling the pandemic. In… Read full this story
