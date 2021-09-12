Total of 11,478 new infections detected Sunday

Patients take the bus back to their homes on Sunday after being given the-all-clear at Thới Hoà Field Hospital in Bến Cát Town in southern Bình Dương Province. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam's total COVID-19 caseload reached more than 613,370 on Sunday after the Ministry of Health reported an increase of 11,478 more patients and another 261 deaths. Among the new cases, there were 6,650 cases detected in the community. Tiền Giang registered an additional 548 cases detected on previous days. HCM City led the country once more with the number of new cases detecting 6,150, followed by neighbouring Bình Dương (3,188), Đồng Nai (974), Long An (285) and Kiên Giang (117). Compared to the previous day, HCM City saw an increase of 529 cases, Đồng Nai 14 cases, while the figure in Bình Dương, Long An and Kiên Giang dropped by 783, 52 and 48, respectively. The capital city of Hà Nội reported 20 cases. Reports from health officials on Sunday also said 261 more COVID related deaths have been recorded. HCM City and Bình Dương had the highest number of 200 and 39, respectively. A total of 11,116 patients were given the all-clear, taking the number of recoveries to 374,578. There are… Read full this story

