Top Vietnamese legislator meets with IAEA leader

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Monday meets with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi in Vienna, Austria. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tuấn HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Monday had a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi as part of activities during his trip to Austria to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5). During the meeting, Grossi thanked Việt Nam for its active contributions to his agency, including a commitment to helping complete the second phase of a modern laboratory to enhance the IAEA's capacity in supporting countries combating infectious diseases. In addition to non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, the agency is carrying out other activities to support countries, including Việt Nam, in cancer treatment, water management, and COVID-19 response. The IAEA official welcomed Việt Nam's candidacy for the IAEA Board of Governors for the 2021-2023 term, affirming that Việt Nam is an important partner of the agency. He expressed his hope that Việt Nam would continue its contributions to the IAEA in the future. NA Chairman Huệ highly valued the role played by the IAEA in and its contributions to promoting the application of atomic energy in solving global problems, scientific and technical cooperation in

