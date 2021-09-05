In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency's correspondent in Europe, Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Nguyen Trung Kien said since Vietnam and Austria officially established diplomatic relations in 1972, the bilateral relationship has witnessed fruitful development across fields, from politics, economy, trade and investment, to education-training, science-technology and culture. Top leaders of the two countries had also paid visits to each other’s country, and the two sides conducted the political consultation at the deputy minister level in 2019. Austria is one of the five largest trade partners of Vietnam in the European Union (E.U.). Trade value between the two countries in 2019 reached about USD 3.6 billion. Since August 2020, when the E.U.-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect, two-way trade has remarkably grown and is expected to achieve even more positive results when this agreement will be fully tapped in the near future. Although it is a multilateral activity within the framework of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Vietnamese top legislator's visit is an important occasion to promote Vietnam – Austria relations, Kien said. Within the framework of the visit, the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation will have many activities to promote Vietnam’s cooperation with Austria in a wide range… Read full this story

Top legislator’s working visit to Austria helps promote bilateral relations: Ambassador have 278 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.