Top legislator hails UN’s contributions to Việt Nam’s development

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ during his meeting with Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna (UNOV) Ghada Fathi Waly on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo VIENNA — The United Nations (UN) always plays an important role in Việt Nam's foreign policy and accompanies the country in the process of national construction and development, thus creating favourable conditions to enhance its position and image in the international arena and deepen its relations with other nations around the world. The statement was made by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ during his meeting with Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna (UNOV) Ghada Fathi Waly on Monday as part of his trip to Austria to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5). Huệ thanked the UN for its timely and effective support and advice to Việt Nam's national building and development cause, as well as its assistance to the country in getting access to financial resources for poverty reduction, sustainable development and social welfare assurance. The Vietnamese legislature's cooperation activities with the UN in the region had brought about practical results, serving activities of NA agencies and helping to improve skills of lawmakers, he said.

